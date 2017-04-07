UE’s Kyle Freeland Shines in MLB Debut, Rockies Beat Dodgers 2-1
In front of a sell-out crowd of 49,169 people, former University of Evansville pitcher Kyle Freeland held the Dodgers to one run over six innings in his major league debut and the Colorado Rockies’ 2-1 home opener win over the LA Dodgers.
Freeland, a Denver native, is the fifth UE player to play in the majors. He’s also the third to be selected in the first round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Freeland earned a standing ovation at Coors Field.
The Dodgers and Rockies will face each other again Saturday at 7:10 p.m. CT.