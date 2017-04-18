UE’s Katterhenry Wins MVC Championship, Golfer of the Year

After two-straight even par rounds, Katterhenry finishes the final round with a 74 to win by four strokes and secure the first-ever women’s golf conference championship at the University of Evansville.

Marissa Uradomo, who was two strokes behind Katterhenry entering the final day, carded a 4-over-par 76 to finish in second.

Katterhenry lost by one stroke in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships last year, but came out victorious in 2017.

The MVC Golfer of the Year will now head to NCAA Regionals.

Comments

comments