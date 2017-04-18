44News | Evansville, IN

UE’s Katterhenry Wins MVC Championship, Golfer of the Year

UE’s Katterhenry Wins MVC Championship, Golfer of the Year

April 18th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After two-straight even par rounds, Katterhenry finishes the final round with a 74 to win by four strokes and secure the first-ever women’s golf conference championship at the University of Evansville.

Marissa Uradomo, who was two strokes behind Katterhenry entering the final day, carded a 4-over-par 76 to finish in second.

Katterhenry lost by one stroke in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships last year, but came out victorious in 2017.

The MVC Golfer of the Year will now head to NCAA Regionals.

 

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.