UE’s Katterhenry Uses Mind To Beat Competition

One could call Kayla Katterhenry a champion after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, or one could call her a winner for setting a conference record for most victories in a career.

However, UE golf coach Jim Hamilton calls her mentally tough after calming the nerves this past weekend for a four-stroke victory.

Katterhenry would likely call herself none of those things and respond humbly, but she did say the course in Cape Girardeau, Mo. was not making it any easier for the golfers and patience was the key to success.

