UE’s Jaylon Brown to Play Pro Basketball in Macedonia

Former University of Evansville men’s basketball guard Jaylon Brown will play professional basketball in Macedonia for KK Karpos Sokoli, which is a member of the Adriatic League. The sharp-shooting guard announced his commitment on Instagram Monday evening, which reads:

“Thankful and blessed to announce I will be playing in the top league in Skopje, Macedonia This upcoming season! Excited to continue to play the sport I love, but also I know all glory goes to God no matter what….and This is only the beginning.”

The ABA League JTD, founded in 2001, includes clubs in Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovnia, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Slovenia.

44Sports reported in March Brown has been preparing for a professional basketball career since the Aces fell to Illinois State in Arch Madness. The Fishers, Indiana native led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring during the 2016-2017 season, averaging 20.9 points per game. He was also named to the MVC All-Tournament Team.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments