University of Evansville senior Ian McGrath finds himself on SportsCenter’s top ten after making a goal from the half way line at Marshall in the 39th minute over the weekend.

McGrath scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory on the road.

McGrath comes from the ranks of the Chicago Fire Juniors, and is coming off an 11-goal junior season. He’s played center midfield and center back during his time at UE.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



