UE’s Hyde Hall Receives $100,000 For Renovation Project

The Vectren Foundation is donating $100,000 to the University of Evansville’s Hyde Hall for a renovation project. The money will be used to increase the building’s energy efficiency with upgrades to the heating, ventilation and cooling systems (HVAC) and new windows.

Vectren’s president says energy efficiency and education are two of the company’s biggest areas of interest and this renovation project will address both.

Hyde Hall is one of the school’s most used buildings. It houses Shanklin Theatre, home of UE’s nationally renowned undergraduate theatre program.

The building also has administrative offices for the William L. Ridgway College of Arts and Sciences and other faculty offices, classrooms, and core learning spaces.

Construction is expected to begin in May 2018, and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2019.

Vectren has partnered with UE to help make upgrades to the Schroeder School of Business Building and construction of Ridgway University Center, and helped with funding to build a greenhouse on campus.

