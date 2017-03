University of Evansville senior Sara Dickey is the program’s all-time scoring leader. That’s what Aces fans can see on paper and the floor. But, what fans couldn’t see is that Dickey has been overseeing poor eye sight through her illustrative career.

The Aces face Missouri State in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Friday in Moline, Illinois. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.



