UE’s Concepcion Set to Continue Work with USA Volleyball

University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion will continue his work with USA Volleyball this summer after assisting the program earlier in 2017, according to a release.

Concepcion has been invited to be part of the coaching staff that will be training the USA Youth National A2 Team Invitational Program this summer. The camp will take place from July 26-August 1 in Colorado Springs. Earlier this year, Concepcion was involved with USA Volleyball as an Evaluator and Court Coach at four of their tryouts. July’s camp will see him assisting in the training of the roster of players selected to represent the United States.

“I am honored to be invited for the National Team program,” Concepcion said in a release. “Growing the game and long-term development with motor learning principles are two aspects that we feel strongly passionate about, so this will be a great opportunity to continue to learn and absorb from some of the best coaches in the nation, while training some of the best athletes as well.”

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments