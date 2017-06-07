UE’s Christian Benzon Returns to Denmark to Play Professional Basketball

Former University of Evansville guard Christian Benzon is returning to Denmark to play professional basketball for Horsens IC, which is in Horsens, Denmark. Benzon, of Copenhagen, Denmark, graduated from UE following the 2016-2017 season.

Horsens won back-to-back Danish Championships in 2015 and 2016. The team also won the Danish Basketball Cup in 2015.

Benzon averaged more than 25 minutes on the court over 33 games during his senior season. According to UE Athletics, Benzon averaged 6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during his final year with the Aces.

