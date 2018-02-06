UE’s Changemaker Challenge Receives $20,000 From Rotary Club

$20,000 was presented to the Changemaker Challenge Program at the University of Evansville Tuesday. That money was raised by the Rotary Club of Evansville’s Rotary Santa Run.

The Changemaker Challenge draws young people in our region to seek fresh, new ideas and provide the energy to increase the vibrancy of our community. The recipient of the check says she is happy to receive the money from the rotary club in order to continue empowering people in the community.

Executive Director of Institute for Global Enterprise Jill Griffin says, “The combination of the financial support as well as the wealth of expertise and experience that the members of the rotary bring. I think it’s a winning combination that can help to bring about a lot of change in our community and the world.”

Griffin says the Changemaker Challenge also works to prevent bullying in schools and promote bike share within the community.

