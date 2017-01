In addition to Carmary Williams’ success on the court averaging 5.2 steals per game, the Aces have won seven of their last eight.

44Sports caught up with the team before they head to Iowa for a tough Missouri Valley road-stretch against Northern Iowa and Drake.



