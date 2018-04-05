UE’s Basketball Ticket Sales Success Matches Community Outreach Efforts

Since Walter McCarty became the University of Evansville Head Men’s Basketball Coach, the school has sold more than 800 season tickets. The school would not disclose to 44News how many season tickets were sold last season, but note this year’s number is already “significantly” higher.

The 800-plus season tickets sold does not account for those who plan to re-new their season tickets. UE Athletics hopes to reach its goal of selling 1,000.

Season tickets for the 2018-2019 season vary in price. Fans can purchase season tickets in two sections behind the baseline landing for $100. Sections located behind press row and the players benches range from $252-$324. Floor seats cost $450. More information on season tickets can be found here.

UE Athletics notes the $100 season ticket price has been popular, allowing fans with diverse economic backgrounds to attend basketball games.



