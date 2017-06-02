UE’s Adheke Asks for Release

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team will likely be without freshman Silas Adheke after he asked to be released from the program.

Aces athletics confirmed in a statement this afternoon that the department is “currently working” with the 2016 walk-on in the process of leaving UE.

The Aces recruited Adheke last year out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Adheke is a 6-foot-8 power forward from Nigeria who did not log any minutes for UE in the 2016-17 season.

When the Aces added him, head coach Marty Simmons said in the official press release the administrative staff worked “very hard” to have him eligible to play for UE that season.

Simmons also described Adheke as “extremely versatile” and showed interest in developing him with the program.

The athletic department told 44Sports this afternoon they would not comment further than their statement, which reads:

Men’s basketball student-athlete Silas Adheke has asked for his release from the UE program. The department is currently working with him on that process.

Comments

comments