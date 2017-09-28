Home Indiana Evansville UE Women’s Volleyball Team Hosts Drive To Help Hurricane Maria Victims September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville women’s Volleyball team is putting on a drive to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

Several team members have ties to the island it was devastated last week when the hurricane ripped through the area.

As a way of helping those in need, the Purple Aces will be collecting donations at all of their games next week.

Collection boxes will also be put throughout the Carson Center. They are asking for items like canned food and water, along with batteries, fans and cleaning supplies.

For more information email the team at volleyball@evansville.edu.

