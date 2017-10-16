UE Women’s Tennis Program to be Eliminated

University of Evansville women’s tennis will be eliminated as an official sport following the Fall 2017 semester, according to a release by the school. This decision has been considered for several years.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision because of the impact on the affected student-athletes, but it was one that was done with the best interests of our entire student-athlete body, the athletic department and the University of Evansville in mind,” UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer said. “This is something that has been discussed internally for several years and this is the right time for all parties involved to move forward with this action.”

The university stated four reasons for eliminating the program, which include the departure of Coach Jayson Wiseman; the additions of men’s and women’s track put the program above the NCAA minimum in Title IX; aging courts; and persistent financial challenges.

Student-athletes are immediately eligible to transfer, and can compete during the Spring 2018 semester.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments