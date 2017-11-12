UE Women’s Basketball Wins Opener, Honors Lois Patton

The Purple Aces used a dominant first half to grab a victory in the opening game of the 2017-18 season.

Evansville women’s basketball shot nearly 67 percent from the floor in the first quarter and survived a late run from Murray State for the 89-81 victory.

Hannah Noe led all scorers with 33 points and Kelsi Scott posted a double-double.

UE hits the road Wednesday for a non-conference matchup with Alabama A&M.

Evansville also honored former women’s basketball coach and women’s athletics pioneer Lois Patton during halftime of the team’s game.

Patton was instrumental in putting women’s sports on the map at UE.

Comments

comments