UE Women’s Basketball Revs Up for Revival

University of Evansville Women’s Basketball released its non-conference schedule Tuesday, which consists of 12 games across the Midwest and South regions.

“I really like the balance of this schedule,” Head Coach Matt Ruffing said. “We were successful in scheduling some very competitive home and home games for 2018.”

The Aces won three games last season, and posted a 21-game skid. Ruffing tells 44News he believes there is more talent on this year’s roster.

“We definitely, as a coaching staff, feel like now there is more talent in the gym,” he said. “We are happy about that, but at the end of the day we have a lot of unknowns.”

For a second straight year, the Aces open regular season play November 7 on the road against Murray State. UE continues its road swing, and will face Chicago State November 10.

Four days later, UE opens its home schedule against SIUE. The Aces will host Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW) November 20.

UE returns to the road to face Marshall November 29, and Morehead State December 2.

At Meeks Family Fieldhouse the following week, UE hosts UIC December 5, and SEMO December 8.

On December 15, the Aces will travel to Dayton, a team that has made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. UE then returns to Meeks December 18 to host Austin Peay. To close out the pre-holiday slate, UE heads to Madison to face Wisconsin December 21.







