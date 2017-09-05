UE Women’s Basketball Opens Season at Meeks Family Fieldhouse

The University of Evansville women’s basketball team has released its full schedule for the 2017-18 campaign that opens in November for the Purple Aces.

UE will host Murray State Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. in the newly renovated Meek Family Fieldhouse.

The Aces open Missouri Valley Conference play at Meeks Family Fieldhouse Dec. 29 against Southern Illinois before concluding the weekend Dec. 31 with a home matchup against Missouri State.

Road play in the MVC begins Jan. 7 with a trip to Terre Haute to face Indiana State. Other highlights of the conference slate include a home matchup with the 2016-17 MVC regular season and tournament champions Drake on January 14. The Aces home finale will take place on Feb. 25 against MVC newcomer Valparaiso, while the regular season finale is March 3 at Southern Illinois.

