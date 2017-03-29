UE Women’s Basketball Makes Roster Changes

University of Evansville head women’s basketball coach Matt Ruffing announced today that junior forward Peyton Langston and sophomore forward Erin Sinnott will no longer be with the team, effective immediately.

The news comes in an email from Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations Bob Pristash.

Langston completed all of her academic requirements early and is set to graduate in May, while Sinnott is transferring to continue her basketball career, according to the email.

“We would like to thank Peyton and Erin for their contributions to the program,” Ruffing said. “Peyton has shown what it means to be a student-athlete by earning her degree in just three years at UE. Both her and Erin were solid contributors to our team and we wish them the best of luck in the future.”

The Aces finished the 2016-17 season with a 14-17 record and lost in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Camary Williams, Sasha Robinson, Sara Dickey and Ashley Hawkins all used their final year of eligibility this past season.

Williams and Dickey led the team in scoring.

