The UE women’s basketball team finished strong, but was not able to overcome a large deficit and fell 67-54.

Evansville dropped to 3-24 overall and 0-16 in conference play with the loss.

However, walk-on senior Elizabeth Perkins scored her first two career points in the game and graduate student Hannah Noe chipped in eight points.

Next up are conference road games against Missouri State and Southern Illinois.

