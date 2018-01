The Evansville women’s basketball team joins its male counterpart at 0-2 in conference play with a 95-65 loss to Missouri State at home.

The Bears proved too much for the Purple Aces, outscoring Evansville 53-17 in the second and third quarters.

Next up for UE is an away conference game Friday against Indiana State.

That matchup tips off at 6 p.m.

Comments

comments