The University of Evansville women’s basketball team dropped its home opener 54-45 to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Wednesday.

However, there is plenty of promise for the future after signing Mater Dei senior Jossie Hudson.

The Wildcat committed to the Purple Aces after averaging double-digit points per game each of the last two seasons.

Next up for Evansville women’s basketball is a home game next Tuesday against Fort Wayne.

