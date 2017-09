Evansville hosted the Aces Soccer Classic and was able to grab a win in its first game by a score of 3-2.

UE faced Milwaukee and went to two overtimes after leading 2-0 in the second half.

Ian McGrath came through with the game-winning goal in extra time.

The win improves Evansville’s record to 3-0 as the Aces play the other game of the competition Monday against Northern Illinois.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

Comments

comments