UE vs. USI World Cup Preview Show – Standings after Round of 16

Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville men’s soccer teams take their rivalry indoors for a battle of soccer wits.

The World Cup is well underway and the head coaches of both teams shared their predictions for who will take home the trophy.

Catch the key matches of the 2018 World Cup on FOX44.

To see the full analysis of these picks, watch the video at the bottom of the page.

Mat and Marshall will each receive 5 points for a correct pick to advance to the quarterfinals and the points double each round (for a total of 40 each round) until the championship game where a correctly picked World Cup Champion is worth 40 points.

The layout of the current bracket may not reflect the coaches’ brackets based on different placings in the group stage (predictions were made before the World Cup began.)

MAT SANTORO (USI MEN’S SOCCER) AFTER GROUP STAGE – 41 POINTS

SPAIN – ELIMINATED

FRANCE – ADVANCED (5 POINTS)

BRAZIL – ADVANCED (5 POINTS)

ENGLAND – ADVANCED (5 POINTS)

PORTUGAL – ELIMINATED

ARGENTINA – ELIMINATED

GERMANY – ELIMINATED

BELGIUM – ADVANCED (5 POINTS)

MAT SANTORO (USI MEN’S SOCCER) AFTER ROUND OF 16 – 61 POINTS

————

MARSHALL RAY (UE MEN’S SOCCER) AFTER GROUP STAGE – 57 POINTS

URUGUAY – ADVANCED (5 POINTS)

FRANCE – ADVANCED (5 POINTS)

BRAZIL – ADVANCED (5 POINTS)

ENGLAND – ADVANCED (5 POINTS)

SPAIN – ELIMINATED

ARGENTINA – ELIMINATED

GERMANY – ELIMINATED

BELGIUM – ADVANCED (5 POINTS)

MARSHALL RAY (UE MEN’S SOCCER) AFTER GROUP STAGE – 82 POINTS

Since the two coaches have similar picks from here on out, the only way Mat Santoro can win is if Brazil wins the World Cup.

Any other scenario will crown UE men’s soccer head coach Marshall Ray as the prediction champion.

