UE vs. USI World Cup Preview Show Pt. 3 – Who’s Going to Win?

Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville men’s soccer teams take their rivalry indoors for a battle of soccer wits.

The World Cup is well underway and the head coaches of both teams shared their predictions for who will take home the trophy in the final segment of this series.

Both coaches’ predictions will be listed on wevv.com starting June 19 and the results will be posted as they happen after the completion of the group stage.

Catch the key matches of the 2018 World Cup on FOX44.

The background graphic used in the segments is courtesy of MGN.

Comments

comments