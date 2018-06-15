UE vs. USI World Cup Preview Show Pt. 2 – Groups E-H

Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville men’s soccer teams take their rivalry indoors for a battle of soccer wits.

The World Cup is underway and the head coaches of both teams shared their predictions for groups E-H in part two of this three-part series.

There was not much love for CONCACAF in this segment as both coaches pass on a key member.

Results will be posted on wevv.com starting with the completion of the group stage.

The final segment airs Sunday, June 17.

Catch all of the segments first, as well as the 2018 World Cup, on FOX44.

The background graphic used in the segments is courtesy of MGN.

