UE vs. USI World Cup Preview Show Pt. 1 – Meet the Challengers, Groups A-D

Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville men’s soccer teams take their rivalry indoors for a battle of soccer wits.

The World Cup starts Thursday in Russia and the head coach of both teams shared their predictions for groups A-D in part one of this three-part series.

Mat Santoro of the USI Screaming Eagles shook things up right off the bat with no host team in the Round of 16, while Marshall Ray of the Purple Aces took a more conservative approach.

Results will be posted on wevv.com starting with the completion of the group stage.

Part two airs June 15 and the final segment airs Sunday, June 17.

Catch all of the segments first, as well as the 2018 World Cup, on FOX44.

The background graphic used in the segments is courtesy of MGN.

