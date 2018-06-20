UE vs. USI World Cup Preview Show – The Final Predictions

Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville men’s soccer teams take their rivalry indoors for a battle of soccer wits.

The World Cup is well underway and the head coaches of both teams shared their predictions for who will advance past the group stage and take home the trophy.

Progress updates will be posted after the completion of the group stage.

Catch the key matches of the 2018 World Cup on FOX44.

The background graphic used in the segments is courtesy of MGN.

Digital brackets were created with printyourbrackets.com

The following predictions are in no particular order after their picks for who will advance.

To see the full analysis of these picks, watch the videos below.

Mat and Marshall will receive three points for each correct pick to advance out of the group stage (and two bonus points if they advanced in the right position.)

As for the knockout stage, each will receive 5 points for a correct pick to advance to the quarterfinals and the points double each round (for a total of 40 each round) until the championship game where a correctly picked World Cup Champion is worth 40 points.

–MAT SANTORO – USI MEN’S SOCCER–

GROUP A

1. Uruguay

2. Egypt

Russia

Saudi Arabia

GROUP B

1. Portugal

2. Spain

Iran

Morocco

GROUP C

1. France

2. Peru

Australia

Denmark

GROUP D

1. Argentina

2. Croatia

Nigeria

Iceland

GROUP E

1. Brazil

2. Serbia

Switzerland

Costa Rica

GROUP F

1. Germany

2. Sweden

Mexico

South Korea

Group G

1. England

2. Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

Group H

1. Colombia

2. Poland

Senegal

Japan

–MARSHALL RAY – UE MEN’S SOCCER–

GROUP A

1. Uruguay

2. Russia

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

GROUP B

1. Spain

2. Portugal

Iran

Morocco

GROUP C

1. France

2. Denmark

Australia

Peru

GROUP D

1. Argentina

2. Nigeria

Croatia

Iceland

GROUP E

1. Brazil

2. Switzerland

Serbia

Costa Rica

GROUP F

1. Germany

2. Sweden

Mexico

South Korea

Group G

1. England

2. Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

Group H

1. Poland

2. Japan

Senegal

Colombia

