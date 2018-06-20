UE vs. USI World Cup Preview Show – The Final Predictions
Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville men’s soccer teams take their rivalry indoors for a battle of soccer wits.
The World Cup is well underway and the head coaches of both teams shared their predictions for who will advance past the group stage and take home the trophy.
Progress updates will be posted after the completion of the group stage.
Catch the key matches of the 2018 World Cup on FOX44.
The background graphic used in the segments is courtesy of MGN.
Digital brackets were created with printyourbrackets.com
The following predictions are in no particular order after their picks for who will advance.
To see the full analysis of these picks, watch the videos below.
Mat and Marshall will receive three points for each correct pick to advance out of the group stage (and two bonus points if they advanced in the right position.)
As for the knockout stage, each will receive 5 points for a correct pick to advance to the quarterfinals and the points double each round (for a total of 40 each round) until the championship game where a correctly picked World Cup Champion is worth 40 points.
–MAT SANTORO – USI MEN’S SOCCER–
GROUP A
1. Uruguay
2. Egypt
Russia
Saudi Arabia
GROUP B
1. Portugal
2. Spain
Iran
Morocco
GROUP C
1. France
2. Peru
Australia
Denmark
GROUP D
1. Argentina
2. Croatia
Nigeria
Iceland
GROUP E
1. Brazil
2. Serbia
Switzerland
Costa Rica
GROUP F
1. Germany
2. Sweden
Mexico
South Korea
Group G
1. England
2. Belgium
Panama
Tunisia
Group H
1. Colombia
2. Poland
Senegal
Japan
–MARSHALL RAY – UE MEN’S SOCCER–
GROUP A
1. Uruguay
2. Russia
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
GROUP B
1. Spain
2. Portugal
Iran
Morocco
GROUP C
1. France
2. Denmark
Australia
Peru
GROUP D
1. Argentina
2. Nigeria
Croatia
Iceland
GROUP E
1. Brazil
2. Switzerland
Serbia
Costa Rica
GROUP F
1. Germany
2. Sweden
Mexico
South Korea
Group G
1. England
2. Belgium
Panama
Tunisia
Group H
1. Poland
2. Japan
Senegal
Colombia