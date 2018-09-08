UE Volleyball Faces Stiff Competition at Hospitality Invite

The Evansville Purple Aces volleyball team entered the Dunn Hospitality Invitational with a 5-2 record, but ran into two strong opponents at home.

UE dropped the first match against Austin Peay 25-9, 25-19, 25-23 and later fell to Northern Kentucky 25-21, 25-15, 25-21.

Sophomore Allana McInnis earned a spot on the all-tournament team, while junior Rachel Tam recorded 30 kills between the two games.

Next up for the Purple Aces is a home match against Tennessee State Tuesday.

