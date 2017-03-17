Home Indiana Evansville UE Volleyball Coach Manolo Concepcion Working with USA Volleyball March 17th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Sports Pinterest

University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion will the Aces at several USA Volleyball National Team tryouts over the next month, according to a release.

He will work on the tryout staff, assisting them with running drills and evaluating athletes for the USA Volleyball National Team pipeline, beginning Friday through April 20.

“I am extremely excited to be part of this project at the national team level of USA Volleyball, especially because of my passion for long term training and development of athletes of all ages, and the potential for professional growth as a coach and as a leader,” Concepcion said. “This is a great step for our program and city as well, as it continues to increase the awareness for our university, while it also encourages youth and junior athletes around the area to aspire for High Performance opportunities.”

Coaches from around the country work with USA Volleyball at these tryouts. There are approximately 30 in different cities around the United States. Concepcion is working specifically with the High Performance Tryout.

