UE and USI Receive Grant Money to Recruit and Train STEM Teachers September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Two Evansville Universities are getting a cut of grant money from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana will use the money for programs to recruit and train teachers in STEM subjects.

USI’s Pot College of Science, Engineering, and Education is getting more than $500,000, while UE will get more than $113,000. USI will use the money for its Teaching Eagles Scholarship Program and the New Experiences for Instructors of Dual Enrollment.

UE’s share of the grant money will go toward expanding the teaching aces program and license additional teachers in the math and science field for public schools in Indiana.

