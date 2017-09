The Screaming Eagles ended up winning the exhibition game 11-3, but the benefits reaped for the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville extend beyond the box score.

Coloring books, board games and other items will make their way to the youth of Evansville after the two teams decided to come together for a friendly fall game with a good cause.

The game also serves as an early talent evaluation for each team as the winter months approach.

