UE to Offer Master of Science in Leadership Program

The University of Evansville has announced that it will be launching a new Master of Science in Leadership program this fall.

It will be a two year hybrid program, combining periodic on-campus weekend instruction and online instruction. The mission is to provide working professionals to grow and advance in leadership skills that are integral to success in today’s work environment.

This program will offer a focused curriculum in the foundations of leadership, but allow the opportunity for students to select a specific area of concentration.

“The hybrid format will provide the flexibility for our working adults to advance their careers while still maintaining a good work-life balance,” says Lindsay Roberts, UE director of adult education. “The students will be on campus for instruction on pre-scheduled Saturdays and will also complete online learning components.”

At $525 per credit hour, this hybrid cohort program offers competitive pricing for adult learners. Applications are now being accepted for a Fall 2018 start for those individuals looking to gain knowledge and the skillsets necessary to grow personally and professionally.

More information about the innovative curriculum or for application details, contact the Center for Adult Education at 812-488-2981 or but email at cae@evansville.edu.

