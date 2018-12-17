Home Indiana Evansville UE Terminates Employment of Professor Accused of Misconduct December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville has announced that a professor accused of racial and sexual misconduct is no longer employed at the University.

Officials at UE say Professor Scott Lank was informed that the investigation into the accusations made against him showed he violated University policy, and this his employment with the university had been terminated.

Accusations against Lank surfaced in September of this year. Former student Alexis Seay says the Theatre Professor made sexually suggestive and racist remarks towards her and other students. She also says Lank wrote a role in one of his plays for her to perform nude. Seay says she feared for her safety and withdrew from the school.

UE says as a tenured member of the University’s faculty, Lank has the right to appeal this decision to the appropriate University committees.

