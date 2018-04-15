UE Swept by Bradley, Still Winless in Conference Play

The Evansville baseball team was outscored by a combined 21-2 in the final three innings of its games against Bradley this weekend.

The three losses dropped the Purple Aces to 0-6 in conference play and 6-23 overall.

Sunday’s game saw the Braves score eight runs in the final inning of a seven inning contest at Braun Stadium.

Next up for Evansville is an away game against Vanderbilt Tuesday as the team tries to stay positive.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

