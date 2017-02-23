UE Students Prepare to Build Home In Nicaragua
University of Evansville Civil Engineering professor Mark Valenzuela is so confident in his skills as an engineer he’s willing to prove it.
The challenge: build a birdhouse in less than one hour. While building a birdhouse in under an hour may be fun the goal of the challenge is to raise awareness about a study abroad program where students will travel to Nicaragua to work with Habitat for Humanity. The students will be building a home for a family in need.