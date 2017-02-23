44News | Evansville, IN

UE Students Prepare to Build Home In Nicaragua

UE Students Prepare to Build Home In Nicaragua

February 23rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

University of Evansville Civil Engineering professor Mark Valenzuela is so confident in his skills as an engineer he’s willing to prove it.

The challenge: build a birdhouse in less than one hour. While building a birdhouse in under an hour may be fun the goal of the challenge is to raise awareness about a study abroad program where students will travel to Nicaragua to work with Habitat for Humanity. The students will be building a home for a family in need.

Braden Harp

Braden Harp

Braden Harp joins WEVV from WEIU-TV in Charleston, IL. Braden says “Evansville has a vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to covering stories that matter to the Tri-State.” Braden graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography, and minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Journalism.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.