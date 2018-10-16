Home Indiana Evansville UE Students Organize Protest Regarding Selling of Radio Station October 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Students at the University of Evansville gathered on campus to show support for WUEV in hopes to save the station from potentially being sold.

Protestors at the student organized event voiced support for the station, which has been in talks to be sold.

The university issued a statement that says, in part, UE supports the expressions made by supporters. The statement goes on to say that while there are no official agreements to sell WUEV, the university is aware of the concern regarding the station’s future.

The statement can be read in full below:

The University of Evansville values the support and expressions of the campus community, including alumni and supporters. While there is no official agreement in place to sell WUEV, UE can assure the public that the concerns voiced regarding the future of the station are being heard. The University will continue to place the best interests of the institution and its students at the core of all actions.

Comments

comments