UE Strives for Consistency, Simmons Nears 1,000

January 19th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team added another loop on the roller coaster season of 2017-18 with a home loss to Indiana State.

In the first half, UE went cold from the field (28.5%) and allowed the Sycamores to turn a 19-16 deficit into a 41-26 lead by the 17:46 mark of the second half.

Evansville proceeded to fight back for a narrow 71-66 final score, but lost the game after the previous deficit proved too much to overcome.

The Purple Aces now look for a full 40 minutes of intensity with senior guard Blake Simmons only eight points away from 1,000 in his career.

Next up is an away game against Bradley with tipoff at 7 p.m.

Nick Ruffolo

