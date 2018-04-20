UE Sports Finds New Radio Home

University of Evansville fans will have several places to catch their teams on the radio next season.

The school has signed a multi-year deal to have many of its sporting events broadcast on The Original Company’s radio stations. Those stations include WJPS, WAOV, WRCY, WROY, and WYFX.

The agreement includes coaches’ shows, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, and soccer.

WJPS, 107.1 in Boonville, will carry all men’s basketball games and coaches shows and select baseball, soccer, and women’s basketball games.

WAOV, 1450/97.7 and 97.3 in Vincennes will carry all men’s basketball games and coaches shows.

WRCY, 1590 in Mt. Vernon will carry all men’s basketball games and coaches shows that do not conflict with its commitment to carry Purdue games.

WROY, 1460 and 92.1 in Carmi will carry all men’s basketball games and coaches shows.

WYFX, 106.7 in Mt. Vernon will carry all men’s basketball games and coaches shows.

The schedule take effect for the 2018-19 academic year.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

