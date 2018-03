The University of Evansville softball team had not defeated Northern Iowa in a series since 2013, but walked away with two victories Sunday at Cooper Stadium.

The Panthers won 6-2 in the first game and 6-2 in the second game after Brittany Hay blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Next up for UE are three road games against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Loyola-Chicago.

First pitch is Friday at noon.

