UE Softball Loses Series To Bradley

After earning a split the day before, the Aces fall to the Bradley Braves 8-7 in the rubber match.

Evansville is now 4-2 in conference play after sweeping Loyola the week before.

In the opposing dugout, Bradley’s head coach Amy Hayes is already familiar with the Tri-State.

“We drive past our old field off the Lloyd expressway, so it means a lot to come back,” Hayes said. “I played for coach (Gwen) Lewis and she did so much for this program. She is why Evansville softball is on the map and I think Mat (Mundell) is doing an excellent job with this program.”

Next up for UE is a mid-week double-header against Kent State Wednesday.

