The Lady Aces could not hold on to a lead against Illinois State, and they get swept at home. UE baseball fell behind early and couldn’t overcome a deficit against Creighton. The Screaming Eagles got their brooms out against Lewis, while the Lady Screaming Eagles swept a double header against U of I Springfield.
UE Softball Can’t Overcome Illinois State; Aces Baseball Falls Short of a Sweep of Creighton; USI Softball and Baseball Continue Dominance
