Home Indiana Evansville UE Set to Host 2018 Final Four Squad Loyola Tuesday January 7th, 2019 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Sports

A nationally televised game is set for the Ford Center Tuesday.

UE will seek its eighth home win hosting Loyola Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game will air on CBS Sports Network. 44News will have a LIVE pre-game report on 44News at 6 and a post-game report on 44News at 9 and 10.

The Ramblers, who made it to the Final Four last season, come in with a 9-6 record. The reigning Missouri Valley Conference champs finished with a 32-6 record last season.

UE Athletics contributed video to this report.



Comments

comments