UE Selects New Vice President of Fiscal Affairs

The University of Evansville has selected a new vice president of Fiscal Affairs. Donna Teague has been serving as the interim VP of Fiscal Affairs since January 2017.

Teague has been with UE since 2004 as a controller and was later promoted to Assistant VP for Fiscal Affairs. She was named the University’s Administrator of the Year in 2014.

As VP, Teague will serve as chief financial officer (CFO) and is accountable to the president for all business and fiscal matters of the university.

Teague is a licensed certified public accountant in Indiana and Kentucky, with financial management and accounting experience and public accounting experience in audit, tax, and consulting roles.

She earned her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern Indiana, and her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Brescia University.

