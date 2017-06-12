UE Scoring Leader Dickey Signs Pro Contract

The University of Evansville women’s basketball team’s all-time leading scorer, Sara Dickey, will play professionally in Portugal.

UE announced this afternoon she signed a professional contract with Clube Juvenil Boa Viagem to join the team in Angra do Heroismo this upcoming season.

“I am really thankful for the opportunities that basketball has given me,” Dickey said. “I am extremely excited to be going to Portugal. It will be a culture shock, but an eye-opening experience at the same time. I have been in a lot of contact with the coaches and team already, which makes me excited to get started.”

Dickey will play in the Liga Feminina after scoring 2,099 points during her career at Evansville.

