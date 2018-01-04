Home Indiana Evansville UE Receives $100,000 from Toyota Indiana for New Program January 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville is receiving thousands of dollars from Toyota Indiana for one of its new programs. The University of Evansville received $100,000 from Toyota Motor Manufacturing to use for launching the school’s new Logistics and Supply Chain Management (LSCM) Program.

Ten thousands dollars of that money will support the university’s annual Changemaker Challenge competitions for area high school students and UE students. The new program will be introduced in the fall of 2018.

The University’s Schroeder Family School of Business Administration will be the first private university in Indiana to offer an undergraduate major in logistics and supply chain management.

College graduates in the supply chain management field are in high demand and UE’s program is designed to prepare students with knowledge and skills that employers are looking for.

Students in the program will be able to take part in high level experiential learning opportunities, including internships.

Part of the Toyota gift designated for the LSCM program will fund 10 $5,000 scholarships. To learn more about these scholarships go to UE Toyota Indiana.

In 2018, U.S. News & World Report ranked the Schroeder School of Business number four among small private schools.

Comments

comments