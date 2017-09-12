Home Indiana Evansville UE Ranked 3rd Best Value College In Midwest, KWC 3rd In South September 12th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro

Several Tri-State Universities are getting good grades from the U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Colleges Rankings.

The University of Evansville is ranked the third best value college in the Midwest. Kentucky Wesleyan is ranked 3rd best value college in the South.

Also from the area Butler is ranked 2nd and Valparaiso 4th as Best Regional Universities in the Midwest. Murray State is 32nd and Western Kentucky is 33rd in the same category in the South.

Rose Hulman is ranked the best engineering school in the country.

The University of DePauw is ranked as the 53rd best Liberal Arts College in the nation.

Notre Dame is ranked as the 18th best National University. Princeton is ranked as the best University in the country.

Click here for the full list of ranked schools.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments