UE Purple Aces Host Annual Lunch

The University of Evansville’s Purple Aces were out in full force Friday afternoon. The annual lunch with the Aces event happened on UE’s campus. Tons of student athletes were out and about mingling with the Aces faithful. Proceeds from the event go directly towards supporting UE student athletes.

Men’s Basketball legend Andy Elkins, who lead the team to a couple of NCAA tournament appearances, was this year’s keynot speaker.

Around 400 people were expected to attend this year’s lunch.

