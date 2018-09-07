Home Indiana Evansville UE Professor Breaks Record For Tallest Tortilla Stack September 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A professor at the University of Evansville attempted to break the world record for tallest tortilla stack for the second time. Mark Valenzuela’s first attempt didn’t go so well at last year’s ChangeFest when he tried to break the record of 68 and a half centimeters. However, it’s a new year and this time he gets it done!

With a stack of tortillas reaching 75 centimeters Valenzuela officially breaks the Guinness World Record.

“It was such a great feeling because it’s been a year since the last attempt, and it was a spectacular failure at the last attempt. There were so many people there. And I couldn’t eat tortillas for a year or so. This past month I’ve had to take a look at tortillas again. So it was a really good feeling,” says Valenzuela.

This is the second ChangeFest UE has hosted.



