UE President Releases Statement on United Methodist Church Vote

Tuesday, the United Methodist General Conference voted not to lift the denominations’ ban on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings.

Thursday, University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruskiewicz released a statement to the campus community:

Dear Campus Community, As you may have read, the United Methodist General Conference voted Tuesday to retain its restrictions on performing marriages and ordaining LGBTQ individuals. Given the University of Evansville’s affiliation with the United Methodist Church, I want to reaffirm our commitment to creating an inclusive environment in which all members of the campus community, whatever their backgrounds or beliefs, feel safe, valued and welcome. Although we are historically affiliated with the United Methodist Church, we operate independently of its governing bodies, and our policies and procedures are not affected by the decisions of the General Conference. We remain unequivocally committed to our policy of inclusiveness, which prohibits harassment or discrimination on the grounds of race, color, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, creed or religion, national origin, age, disability, or veteran status. Thank you for your contributions to the University of Evansville family, where all are welcomed and embraced. President Pietruszkiewic

